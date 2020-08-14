Minereum Hits Market Cap of $948,000.58 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $948,000.58 and $281.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Minereum has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00141416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.79 or 0.01796221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00193518 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 9,756,744 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.