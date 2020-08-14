Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Workiva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,714,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $3,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $553,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,283.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. 9,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,940. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Workiva Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

