Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,503.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,489.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,377.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.