Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,439,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,897,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,717,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 358,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,062,000 after acquiring an additional 115,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,469,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

