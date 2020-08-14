Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

