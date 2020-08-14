Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.78.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.85. 113,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $282.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.40 and its 200-day moving average is $232.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.