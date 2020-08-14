Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total transaction of $8,938,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total value of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

OKTA traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,059. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $226.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of -111.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.74.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.