Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 6,433 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 342.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after buying an additional 344,846 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,726.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 329.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $112,278,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.87. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock valued at $187,875,441 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

