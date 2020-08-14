Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.03. 673,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,120,032. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

