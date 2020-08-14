Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 75.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,301 shares of company stock valued at $13,064,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,678,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.