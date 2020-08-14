Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,900,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,176,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $71.26. 111,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

