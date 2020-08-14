Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,041,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,122,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,503. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average of $159.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

