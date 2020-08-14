Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 103.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $3,494,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $156,172.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,204,058 shares of company stock worth $946,716,182. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 115,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

