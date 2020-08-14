Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $81.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

