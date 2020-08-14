Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,839 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 27.4% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 19,579.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 397,526 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after buying an additional 395,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XLNX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,315. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

