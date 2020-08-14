Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.24. 5,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $138.73.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $41,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,535,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,981,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,269 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,778,000 after purchasing an additional 219,471 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

