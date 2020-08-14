Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.
MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.24. 5,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $138.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,735,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,777 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,804,000 after purchasing an additional 446,269 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,348,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after purchasing an additional 391,117 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,778,000 after purchasing an additional 219,471 shares in the last quarter.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.
