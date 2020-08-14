Mizuho Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $24.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 57,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.16. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 535,067 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after acquiring an additional 444,246 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,598 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after purchasing an additional 787,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

