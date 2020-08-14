Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mohawk Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mohawk Industries from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $89.50. 10,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,234. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

