Morgan Stanley Boosts T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $124.00

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.37. 55,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,927. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.