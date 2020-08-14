Morgan Stanley Increases Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Price Target to $43.00

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

NYSE:GO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $65,380.00. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $857,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,019.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,616 shares of company stock worth $6,302,224.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778,517 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 585,300 shares during the period.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.