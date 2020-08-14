Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Cincinnati Insurance Co.

Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Mplx by 1,565.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,481. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.