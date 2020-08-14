MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on MRI Interventions in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CLPT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 54,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,002. MRI Interventions has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MRI Interventions stock. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. MRI Interventions makes up 0.4% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mayo Clinic owned about 0.30% of MRI Interventions as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

