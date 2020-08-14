MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 5,652 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,090 shares of company stock worth $187,875,441. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

AVGO stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.08. 50,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $335.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

