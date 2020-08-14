MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,827,000 after buying an additional 1,137,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 895,308 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $16,223,000. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.08. 105,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.27 and a 200 day moving average of $319.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

