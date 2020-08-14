MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $28.72 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after buying an additional 87,024 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Facebook by 63.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $519,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.81. 559,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $744.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

