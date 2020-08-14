MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 156.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,868. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

