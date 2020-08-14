MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $11.57 on Friday, hitting $1,505.08. 54,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,925. The company has a market cap of $1,025.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,489.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,377.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

