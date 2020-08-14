MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of MYRG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 3,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,726. The stock has a market cap of $657.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. Research analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $188,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 286,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MYR Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

