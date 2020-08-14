Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. The stock had a trading volume of 73,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $944.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MYGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.