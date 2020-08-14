NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 147.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.68%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 16,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile
See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NANO DIMENSION/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.