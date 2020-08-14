NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 147.15% and a negative return on equity of 67.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 16,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. NANO DIMENSION/S has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

