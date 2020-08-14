National Bank Financial Increases Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Price Target to $2.60

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from $2.50 to $2.60 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

AT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.37.

AT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 20,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,822. The firm has a market cap of $187.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Atlantic Power has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AT. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the first quarter worth about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 34.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

