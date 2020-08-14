National (NASDAQ:NHLD) Announces Earnings Results

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. National had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

NHLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685. National has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

