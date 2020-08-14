National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

EYE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 18,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 1.99. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 158,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in National Vision by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

