Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of NLS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. 15,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,833. The company has a market cap of $418.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 26.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Nautilus will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 40,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $245,586.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,155 shares in the company, valued at $246,150.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,426,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 46.7% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 866,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 275,665 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Nautilus by 9.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at about $3,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

