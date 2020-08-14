Needham & Company LLC Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $165.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.78. 33,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,565. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,911. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,273 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,960 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

