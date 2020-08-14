Needham & Company LLC Increases Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target to $60.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Shares of KRNT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 3,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,179. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -722.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 222.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

