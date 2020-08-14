Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $938.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,245 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 851,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 39,761 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

