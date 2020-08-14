Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,513. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $938.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,245 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,851,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 851,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after buying an additional 39,761 shares in the last quarter.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.
Read More: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.