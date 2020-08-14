Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 124.42%.

Shares of Net Element stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Net Element has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

