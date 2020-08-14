Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Announces Earnings Results

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NLST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,125. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

