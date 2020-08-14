NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NBSE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,911. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

