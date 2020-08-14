Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.47.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.30. 76,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,041. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.40. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

