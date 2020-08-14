Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $2.66 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after acquiring an additional 640,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,043. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.