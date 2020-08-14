Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $225,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.02. 32,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,589. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

