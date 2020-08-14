Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 99,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,869. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

