Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New Investment in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead acquired 2,733 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.80. 662,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,160. Zynex Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $583.06 million, a P/E ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

