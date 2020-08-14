Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.21. 708,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,820,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

