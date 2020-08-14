Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,564,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,980,000 after buying an additional 146,956 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,479,000 after purchasing an additional 136,083 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,767 shares in the last quarter.

GEM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

