Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.14. 3,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,113. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

