Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

