NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises approximately 3.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NXRT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 7,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,274. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

